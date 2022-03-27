Liverpool FC are competing with Manchester City and Manchester United for the signature of Rangers teenager Rory Wilson, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the League Cup winners are monitoring the 16-year-old following his emergence at the defending Scottish Premier League champions.

The same article states that Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on Wilson’s situation at Rangers as the teenager continues to hesitate on signing a new deal with the Ibrox outfit.

According to the same story, Wilson is expected to turn down a contract offer from Rangers and follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Billy Gilmour in looking to pursue a move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

The Daily Star claim that Newcastle United and Leeds United are also closely watching Wilson’s situation at Rangers in the hope of beating their Premier League rivals to the teenage striker’s situation.

The media outlet go on to say that Manchester City and Manchester United scouts watched Wilson score twice for Scotland U17s in their 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic U17s last week.

Potential suitors will have to consider a compensation fee in the region of £300,000 if they sign Wilson in the upcoming months, according to the article.

Wilson has already scored 40 times for the SPL champions in youth competitions in Scotland this season, setting up potential interest from the Premier League ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old has made four appearances in Uefa’s Youth League this season for Rangers.

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Watford at Anfield. They will travel to Manchester City in a crunch top-of-the-table clash on 10 April.

