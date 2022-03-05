Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v West Ham United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table by claiming a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday evening.

The Reds head into the game fresh from having secured their first trophy of the season following their League Cup final win over Chelsea FC on penalties at Wembley last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men also secured their smooth progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 home win over Norwich City in the fifth round in midweek.

Liverpool FC will now be looking to ramp up the pressure on Manchester City by claiming a victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday ahead of the Citizens’ derby showdown with Manchester United at The Etihad the following day.

A win for the Reds would see them cut Manchester City’s advantage at the top down to three points once again ahead of the derby clash with the Red Devils.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they host high-flying West Ham on Saturday evening and he is tipping them to claim a 2-0 victory.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I’m at this game and it will not be straightforward for Liverpool – they know how much of a handful West Ham are at their best after being beaten by them at London Stadium in November.

“The problem for the Hammers, however, is that they have to keep asking the same players to get them results, every week. As we’ve seen, Liverpool have got the squad now to rest players and still get the outcome they want.”

West Ham United start the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League table and 15 points behind Liverpool FC as the Hammers chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish under David Moyes.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip