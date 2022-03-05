‘They look unbelievable’: Michael Owen predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a comfortable win against West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds will be looking to record their seventh successive Premier League victory following a run of 18 goals in their last six games in the English top flight.

Liverpool FC are also unbeaten in 17 home fixtures at Anfield but the Reds have only managed to beat one of the top five in the Premier League this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already scored 70 times in the Premier League this term and the Reds added Colombia international Luis Diaz to their team in January.

West Ham’s top-four challenge has faltered in recent months following a disappointing return of two victories in their last six top-flight fixtures.

David Moyes has only managed to mastermind six victories in their last 16 Premier League games to cause his side to fall behind Manchester United in the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that the Reds will have too much firepower for West Ham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“I thought some of Liverpool’s play was superb against Chelsea last week,” Owen told BetVictor.

“This is now easily the best squad that Klopp has had at his disposal, and he’s actually got some selection dilemmas. Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz and Firmino can’t all play in the same team. That’s a good problem to have though!

“West Ham haven’t been playing well of late, but that was a huge win over Wolves last week. They kept their small chance of a top four finish alive and got a bit of confidence back. A defeat here though, and I think there’s too many teams ahead of them in that race for fourth.

“I think Liverpool will score a few here. They look unbelievable going forward at times, 3-1.”

Liverpool FC’s unbeaten start to the 2021-22 Premier League season was ended by West Ham at the London Stadium back in November after West Ham secured a 3-2 win over the 19-time English champions.

West Ham have only managed to win one of their last 51 trips to Anfield in the Premier League era.

The Hammers could become the first team to complete a league double over Liverpool FC since 2015.

