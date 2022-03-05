‘Major pressure’: Paul Merson predicts Liverpool FC v West Ham

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat West Ham United on Saturday to put “major pressure” on Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The Reds are six points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League title race after the Citizens were 1-0 winners against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend to extend their lead at the top.

Liverpool FC have played one game less than Manchester City after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup final on penalties at Wembley last weekend to win the German head coach’s second domestic competition.

The Merseyside outfit have the chance to cut Manchester City’s lead to three points if the 19-time English champions can win their seventh successive Premier League fixture to heap pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

West Ham have dropped out of the top four in recent weeks following a return of two victories in their last six Premier League games to leave the Hammers two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to record a big win in the context of the title race against West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

“This is a massive football match in the Premier League,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“West Ham got a good result against Wolves in the Premier League, but Southampton knocked them out of the FA Cup.

“Liverpool are rolling along and I don’t think there is a team out there that can prevent them from scoring, so I think they’ll win and put major pressure on Manchester City as they prepare to take on Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.”

West Ham ended Liverpool FC’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign back in November following a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium.

In doing so, the Hammers also ended a run of four consecutive defeats by Liverpool FC in the Premier League.

Klopp’s men will host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Anfield on Tuesday night following a 2-0 victory at the San Siro last month.

