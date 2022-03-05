Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man City v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to take another step towards retaining the Premier League title by claiming a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday.

The Citizens are looking to keep their title bid on track as they aim to suppress Liverpool FC’s recent surge towards them in the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC start the weekend six points behind Pep Guardiola’s men with a game in hand – and that lead could be cut to three points by the time City take on United in Sunday’s derby clash.

Manchester United, meanwhile, head into the derby showdown looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their goalless draw with Watford at home last weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s men can ill afford many more slip-ups in the top flight this season as they target a top-four finish to secure a spot in the Champions League for next term.

United are currently fourth in the table but will be overtaken by the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur if the north London clubs win their games in hand.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that the home side will have too much for the Red Devils on Sunday and he is tipping Manchester United to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is probably City’s most important game of the season.

“We saw what Tottenham did to them on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and United have the players to carry out a similar gameplan.

“I’m still not entirely convinced by United under Ralf Rangnick but they do always create chances – they were held by Watford last week, but they had enough opportunities to win three games.

“So, I think United will score – but then they have to keep City out. I don’t see that happening.”

After Sunday’s derby clash, Manchester United will take on Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Leicester City and Everton in their next four games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip