‘Worrying times’: Paul Merson predicts Man City v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester City to beat Manchester United on Sunday to heap more misery on their derby rivals at The Etihad.

The Citizens could start the Manchester derby with just a three-point cushion over title rivals Liverpool FC if the newly-crowned Carabao Cup champions manage to beat West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Everton last weekend thanks to Phil Foden’s winner before the Citizens survived a late penalty shout at Goodison Park following an incident involving Rodri.

Pep Guardiola’s side immediately bounced back from their shock 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of February that cast doubt on their supposed canter to a sixth Premier League title in 11 years.

Manchester United have only won two of their last seven games in all competitions to continue to underwhelm under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils are in fourth position and three points behind Chelsea FC – but the south west London side have played two games less than the 20-time English champions.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Manchester City to complete a rare league double over Manchester United at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

“Manchester City are going to win this game of football, easy,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Last year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in-charge, Manchester United would have had a chance with a lot of pace on the counter attack, but now, with Cristiano Ronaldo up front, they aren’t going to trouble their cross-town rivals due to his lack of pace.

“I can’t see Manchester City not winning this game and if Manchester United decide to open up the football match, they could lose 3 or 4-0. I have no idea what they are doing at the moment and they’ve not got an identity, so these are worrying times for Manchester United.”

An Eric Bailly own goal and Bernardo Silva’s first-half strike sealed Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in November.

Manchester City have won 14 of their last 16 games in all competitions.

