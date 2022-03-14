Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford this summer as they look to bolster their options up front.

The story claims that Manchester United have singled out Isak as a potential target after having all but conceded defeat in their bid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund – with the Norway international likely to join Manchester City.

According to the same article, Manchester United consider Isak as the “next best option” in the current market and believe that he would represent good value for money.

The story also claims that Real Sociedad currently value the Sweden international at around £60m.

Isak has been in decent form for Sociedad this season, scoring seven goals and making two assists in 29 games in all competitions. He notched up two assists for Sweden in four games at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

The article concludes by pointing out that Manchester United’s ability to be able to lure Isak to Old Trafford will depend on whether the Red Devils qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Born in Solna, Sweden, Isak came through the AIK youth system before joining Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

He then earned a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad in the summer of 2019, and has been a regular fixture in their team since then, scoring 41 goals in 120 games for the Spanish side in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The last-16 tie is currently finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Spain last month.

