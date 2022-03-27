Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Manuel Akanji’s contract situation with Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet BILD, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the 26-year-old could be set to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer after Akanji rejected Dortmund’s latest contract offer.

The same article states that the German club are desperate to secure the Switzerland international’s long-term future at Dortmund after the former Basel defender established himself as a key part of their defence.

According to the same story, Akanji appears to have other plans after the Swiss centre-half turned down Dortmund’s latest proposal to cast doubt on his future at Dortmund ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

BILD say that Manchester United could be set to profit from the situation as the 20-time English champions continue to monitor Akanji’s ongoing situation at Dortmund beyond the 2021-22 Bundesliga season.

The German media outlet suggest that the Dortmund defender could be on Manchester United’s wish-list as the Red Devils look to find a replacement for much-maligned England defender and club captain Harry Maguire.

The former Leicester defender has endured a difficult couple of months to cast doubt on his future in the Manchester United starting XI alongside World Cup winner Raphael Varane, according to the report.

Bild suggest Dortmund could be tempted to part company with Akanji for £25m – which is significantly cheaper than the world’s most-expensive defender – Maguire.

Akanji moved to Dortmund in a €18m deal from Basel in 2018.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday night when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford, before games against Everton, Norwich City and Liverpool FC.

