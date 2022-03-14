Jamie Carragher instructs Man United to appoint Thomas Tuchel

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should consider poaching Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea FC considering the current turmoil at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government last week as part of a wider approach against Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Champions League holders are operating under strict restrictions which mean Chelsea FC can’t sign new players or offer new contracts, among other things.

Tuchel’s plans for Chelsea FC will almost certainly be impacted by the current restrictions while they remain in place on the south west London side.

For instance, the Blues won’t be able to offer new contracts to players such as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who’ll become free agents at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons Manchester United should seize the opportunity to sign a world-class coach to replace current interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the campaign.

“Manchester United have been presented with the ideal opportunity to recruit the manager who should be their number one target: Thomas Tuchel,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Given the events at Chelsea, United’s decision to wait until the end of the season presents them with a choice no-one could have foreseen.

“One of the best managers in the world – the current Fifa coach of the year – must be top of their list.

“Tuchel, like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, will have no idea what the future holds at his current club. No-one can offer him any assurances about how the squad will look at the start of next season given the club’s sale is on hold.

“No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United’s stature, he must take it.

“United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.

“Every chief executive in the world looking for a new coach will be – or at least should be – monitoring Tuchel’s mood and public comments between now and the end of the season.

“Only clubs of a certain calibre could attract him. It would be negligent of United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need.”

He added: “Let’s not forget that his mentor – Ralf Rangnick – is in temporary charge. If United are as keen to retain Rangnick’s services in an advisory capacity as they claimed when recruiting him – and they ask him who should take over – who will he tell them to call?”

Tuchel took over the reins of Chelsea FC from Blues legend Frank Lampard back in early 2021.

The German head coach led Chelsea FC to their second Champions League crown thanks to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final last season.

Tuchel has also lifted the Community Shield, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup before losing to Liverpool FC on penalties in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea FC will take on Lille in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday night following a 2-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

