Man United agree deal to sign 18-year-old from Brighton – report

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign teenager Toby Collyer from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have “put a deal in place” to bring the 18-year-old to Old Trafford after the teenager impressed during a trial with the Red Devils.

Mainly a midfielder, Collyer played for the Red Devils’ Under-23 side in a friendly game against Huddersfield Town last month and “suitably impressed” the club’s coaching staff, according to the story.

The story claims that the youngster has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Manchester United ahead of formally being announced as a Red Devils player.

Collyer has made just one appearance for Brighton’s Under-18 side this season back in August.

The reports of a deal for Manchester United to sign Collyer were also backed up by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano over the weekend, with the reporter claiming that the club have reached a “full agreement” for the transfer.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Manchester United have reached full agreement to sign talented midfielder Toby Collyer [born in 2004] from Brighton for their youth team. Collyer has already captained England youths team.”

Meanwhile, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has warned that his side are now facing an uphill struggle to finish in the top-four this season.

His Manchester United side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City in Sunday’s derby clash at The Etihad, allowing Arsenal to move above them in the Premier League table as we approach the business end of the season.

Rangnick told his post-match news conference on Sunday: “I didn’t actually expect Arsenal to lose at Watford so for us it’s clear, if we still want to have a chance to finish fourth at the end of the season, we can almost not drop anymore points, and we also know that in those 10 games that we have to play, there are a few other difficult ones so let’s take it game by game.

“For us, it’s important we keep developing the team, which we did in the last couple of months, and then make sure we can win the next two home games against Tottenham and against Atletico, two very important games for us to come.”

