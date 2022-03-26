Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Bruno Fernandes’ Man United future

Manchester United are closing in on an agreement to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract at Old Trafford, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese playmaker has established himself as one of Manchester United’s most important players since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The 27-year-old’s current contract at Old Trafford is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, and Manchester United have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

However, reports in the British media in recent days have suggested that the Red Devils are now closing in on an agreement for a new deal for Fernandes, who is likely to sign for the club until 2026 or 2027.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has also suggested that the Red Devils and Fernandes are closing in on an agreement for a new contract.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano claimed that Manchester United have had a “breakthrough” in talks with Fernandes’ representatives and it now looks likely the playmaker will pen a new deal with the club.

Romano wrote: “Manchester United are getting closer to extend Bruno Fernandes contract. Breakthrough in the negotiations last week – the agreement is now at final stages after talks opened last July. Man United want him as key player for the future.”

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent performers in what has been a difficult season so far, scoring nine goals and making six assists in 27 Premier League games.

He’ll be expecting to feature when the Red Devils take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League next Saturday.

