Man United ‘leading’ the race to sign 23-year-old midfielder – report

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer – but they could have to fork out £150m to land the midfielder, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is claiming that West Ham United are set to place a £150m asking price on Rice as they prepare to consider selling the England international this summer.

According to the story, West Ham have privately conceded that they will have to cash-in on Rice in the summer after failing to convince him to sign a new contract at the east London club.

The story claims that David Moyes and the West Ham board are determined not to sell the 23-year-old Rice for anything less than £150m if they do cash-in this summer.

According to the article, Manchester United are the “leading suitors” for Rice as they aim to bring in a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

It’s also claimed in the report that Chelsea FC previously held a strong interest in Rice before they hit financial troubles in recent weeks.

Whether the Red Devils will be able to sign Rice for that sum “remains to be see”, the story adds, also pointing out that United need to bring in a new striker in the summer.

The player himself, according to the story, would be “interested” in a move to Old Trafford.

Rice has been in fine form for club and country recently, and he has scored one goal and made four assists in 28 Premier League games for West Ham United this term.

He also impressed for England at Euro 2020, making seven appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men as they reached the final of last summer’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in Premier League action on 2 April when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford after the international break.

The Red Devils are currently off the pace in the race for a top-four finish as Ralf Rangnick bids to steer the club back into the Champions League qualification spots.

