Rivaldo has claimed that the “excellent” Erik ten Hag would be a great choice for Manchester United to appoint as their next manager.

The Red Devils are currently in the midst of a search for a new permanent boss as they look to bring in a replacement for Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-German boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Ten Hag have been discussed as two leading candidates for the Old Trafford job, with widespread reports in the British media last week claiming that Manchester United recently interviewed the latter about the position.

It remains to be seen who the Red Devils will appoint as their next manager in the summer, but former Brazil international Rivaldo reckons that Ten Hag would be a great appointment for the club.

Speaking in an interview with Betfair, as quoted by Metro, Rivaldo said: “According to reports this week, Manchester United have spoken to Erik ten Hag about becoming their next manager and he is now the odds-on favourite in the betting.

“Looking at what the Dutchman has been doing with Ajax, I’m sure he could be a great option to become United’s next manager. He is an excellent coach.

“His attacking style and attractive football fits United’s identity and it’s a pleasure to watch his Ajax team playing.

“So, I am excited to imagine what he could do with a United squad filled with some of the best players in the world.

“He would be a great signing for Manchester United.”

Rangnick is currently looking to steer Manchester United back into the top four, with the Red Devils having been dumped out of all of the cup competitions this term.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they look to secure a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils are next in action on Saturday, when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.

