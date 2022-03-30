Fabrizio Romano: Man United star’s new deal to be announced ‘in coming days’

Bruno Fernandes has agreed a new Manchester United contract until 2027 and the deal will be announced in the coming days, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese playmaker has become one of the Red Devils’ most influential players since his arrival at the club from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020.

The 27-year-old scored both goals as Portugal claimed a 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday night to secure their place in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandes has also netted nine goals and made six assists in 27 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has provided an update on Fernandes’ future, reporting that the playmaker is poised to sign a new and improved contract with Manchester United in the coming days.

Posting on his personal Twitter account after Fernandes’ brace for Portugal on Tuesday night, Romano said: “Magic moment for Bruno Fernandes. Two key goals for Portugal, World Cup secured – then he’ll be fly back to England in order to sign his new contract with Man United.

“New deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils are facing an uphill push to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season, with Ralf Rangnick’s men currently sixth and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip