Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to consider moves to sign two players

Rio Ferdinand is urging Manchester United to consider making moves to sign Declan Rice and John McGinn in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of inbound transfers in the coming weeks and months as the lead-up to the summer window begins to gather pace.

Manchester United are set to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer and the type of players the club will target ahead of next season remains to be seen

However, former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that both West Ham United star Rice and Aston Villa’s McGinn would be perfect fits for the Old Trafford club, pointing to their status as “good characters” who can boost the squad at Old Trafford.

Asked if he would be happy to see Rice and McGinn join Manchester United, Ferdinand told Vibe With Five: “Yeah, massively. I think you’re getting two good characters.

“I think character is one of the main elements that we need – obviously you look for a certain amount of class and quality in the players.

“But I think you need to build the right characters within this squad going forward if you’re going to improve – get the culture right at the football club and you need players to drive that, so if you’re buying and are in the recruitment team this year, I think that’s a big element that needs to be addressed.

“I think some would say, ‘oh John McGinn not a sexy enough signing’, but I think he’s a very good player and by all accounts a very good lad, a great professional, not afraid to say what he wants to say to people to get the best out of them.

“He’d be good in that element and on the pitch I think he would be good enough. Is he going to elevate us to being Champions League and Premier League winners? Probably not based on just ability, but I think character stands for a lot in this game.

“Declan Rice, I’ve said enough about him. I love this player, I love this guy. If you’re one of the top teams, you want to build a team around him.”

Rice, 23, has scored four goals and made four assists in 33 games in all competitions for West Ham United this season as the Hammers challenge for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Scotland international McGinn has netted three times and made two assists in 22 Premier League games for Aston Villa.

Manchester United are now focused on their preparations for their crunch derby showdown with Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of their goalless draw at home to Watford last time out.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fourth place in the table and out of the Premier League title race – and United’s football director John Murtough this week admitted that a top-four finish was “not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies”.

