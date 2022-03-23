Gary Neville hits out at Man United stars in wake of Champions League exit

Gary Neville has criticised some of Manchester United’s players for their “global tour” during the international break following the club’s exit from the Champions League.

The Red Devils were dumped out of Europe’s elite club competition last week after suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, resulting in a 2-1 aggregate loss over the two legs.

Manchester United are now only fighting for Premier League places, with Ralf Rangnick’s men currently in sixth place in the table and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played one more game than the Gunners.

Rangnick will now be focused on helping to guide Manchester United back up the Premier League table and into the Champions League qualification spots before the season is out.

Some of Manchester United’s players have been spotted abroad in recent days during the start of the international break – and former Red Devils star Neville has been less than impressed.

Posting on Twitter, Neville said: “I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe.

“This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1, concerts, cricket and UFC events. This lot are tone deaf!”

Neville’s tweet was questioned by some on Twitter, with England legend Gary Lineker posting a response saying: “True, they were mostly busy getting hammered down the pub without everyone being on social media to spy on them.”

Neville then replied: “Not sure the spy needs to work too hard at test matches, F1, boxing and UFC.”

Manchester United will take on Leicester City, Everton and Norwich City in their next three Premier League games as they look to climb the table.

After that, they face crunch clashes against Liverpool FC and Arsenal as they bid to reignite their challenge to finish in the top four this season.

