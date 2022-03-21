‘Fantastic coach’: Gary Neville names the manager he’d love to see at Man United

Gary Neville has admitted that he would love to see Diego Simeone take over at Manchester United and says that the Atletico Madrid boss should be a candidate for the job.

The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a new manager as Ralf Rangnick prepares to step aside at the end of the season.

Manchester United opted to bring in the German as a temporary replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of last year rather than appoint a new manager immediately.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag have been touted as possible candidates to take over at Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to appoint their new boss sooner rather than later.

However, former Red Devils star Neville feels that Atletico Madrid boss Simeone should be one of the main candidates for the job after the Spanish side knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League last week.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Neville said: “Diego Simeone should be a candidate, but it’s never been achievable to get him out of Atletico Madrid.

“He is wedded in there, he is tied. But it would be brilliant to see him in the Premier League, you saw on Tuesday night, I’ve seen it many times – I got beaten 2-0 in Valencia by his brilliant Atletico Madrid team that Griezmann was in before he went to Barcelona.

“Fantastic coach, brutal in how he approaches the game, I think in every single way. He’s tough, and Manchester United need a tough manager.

“Manchester United need a manager who can compete with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – they’re the best, so they need someone who can stand on that touchline and feel equal to them and I think Simeone could.

“I wouldn’t rule Simeone out at all, but I think Ten Hag and Pochettino would be the way forward because they’ll want a progressive coach that plays a certain way, that probably is a little bit cheaper and available.

“I don’t know how much it would cost to get Simeone out of Atletico Madrid, but Manchester United would have to pay big money.”

Manchester United are not back in action until 2 April, when the Red Devils host Leicester City at Old Trafford. As things stand, they are outside of the top four and set to miss out on a spot in the Champions League for next season.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has begun to find some good form since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund last year and former Red Devils star Andy Cole has praised the attacker’s perseverance.

“Jadon found it difficult coming to Manchester United but now he’s run into form,” Cole said. “It’s been a tough first season for him but, in saying that, he’s not the only one who has gone through that.

“There have been many players who have come to United and found their first season to be really, really difficult.

“Unfortunately, he’s been one of those individuals but I think, when you look at his quality, that we all believed he had, this is what he is now showing.”

