Gary Neville names the two players he’d sign for Man United ‘tomorrow’

Gary Neville says he would move to bring Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland to Manchester United “tomorrow” if he could.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential inbound transfers this summer as they look to add to their squad and bring in a new permanent manager ahead of next season.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this season and currently find themselves outside of the top four in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Old Trafford outfit are currently on the hunt for a new permanent manager to take over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer – and whoever the new boss in charge at the club turns out to be, the Red Devils are likely to want to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Mbappe and Haaland are widely considered to be two of European football’s top attacking talents. Mbappe, 23, has netted 20 goals and made 14 assists this season, while Haaland, 21, has scored 23 times and notched up five assists.

And former Manchester United defender Neville has now revealed that he would look to bring in Haaland or Mbappe at Old Trafford if he could, claiming that he’d prefer to sign the youngsters rather than recruit a player such as Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah.

“At times earlier in the season, Salah was at a level that was the best in the world, and he still could be,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But if you said to me I could sign one player for Manchester United tomorrow, I would still probably go for Mbappe or Haaland over Salah.

“It’s not a Liverpool thing, I think Salah is absolutely amazing, but I just think Mbappe has got the ability to be out-of-this-world special.

“There is no doubt Salah is world class, but Mbappe has got something different, that edge, something that is that good, it could make him one of the true greats.”

Salah, 29, has been in exceptional form for Liverpool FC this season, scoring 27 goals and notching up 10 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

He’ll be expecting to feature when Liverpool FC return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip