Manchester United are considering making a fresh attempt to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are pondering a new swoop for the England international after having missed out on landing him in recent transfer windows.

According to the story, that could mean a potential new link-up between Kane and his former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford, with the Argentine head coach one of the possible candidates to take over at the club in the summer.

The article claims that Manchester City – who tried to sign Kane last summer – have their sights set on landing Erling Haaland at the end of the season, and that could potentially pave the way for Kane to move to Old Trafford.

The forward will have two years left on his contract with the north London club in the summer.

Kane, 28, has long been touted as a possible target for the Old Trafford club, and he has been in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The England captain has netted 19 goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Lilywhites as they bid to try and break back into the top four.

Manchester United could well be on the lookout for more attacking reinforcements this summer, with Edinson Cavani out of contract and Anthony Martial’s long-term future at the club appearing to be in doubt.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano this week confirmed that Cavani looks set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires.

Writing on Twitter, Romano said: “Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experience.

“La Liga will be his priority – while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way.”

The Red Devils, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table, will return to Premier League action on 2 April when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

