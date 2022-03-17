Jamie Carragher issues warning to Man United captain Harry Maguire

Jamie Carragher has warned Harry Maguire that he will have to turn around his stuttering form for Manchester United quickly if he wants to have a long-term future at the club.

Maguire has been criticised for his performances for the Red Devils in recent weeks and he was substituted for Juan Mata in the 84th minute of the 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Despite the criticism of his performances, the 29-year-old defender has been a regular fixture in the Red Devils team this season, having featured in 24 of their 29 games in the Premier League this term.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has now claimed that Maguire is going through the “worst moment” in his career right now and the England star will be desperate to turn things around.

Speaking to CBS Sports, as quoted by Metro, on Tuesday night, Carragher said: “The Manchester United captain who cost £80m was taken off in the game. He is going through the worst moment in his career right now. We all have that moment, I can picture it now when I was playing.

“This is something that Harry Maguire is going through right now and he has to get out of it very quickly otherwise he won’t be at the club because the standards at Manchester United are so high.

“Of course he wants to [get out of it] but his head will be all over the place, he is getting criticism left right and centre. He’ll be criticised again – I think the crowd actually cheered when he went off. Which isn’t a nice thing for anyone.

“I’ve always been a fan of Harry Maguire. He gets criticised because he cost £80m. Virgil van Dijk cost £75m and is the best defender in the world.

“Harry Maguire is not that but he doesn’t set the price. He had a great summer with England at the Euros but this season has been a disaster and he almost just needs to get to the end of the season and just forget about football and get away.”

Maguire has scored two goals in 30 games in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Meanwhile, speaking after Tuesday night’s defeat by Atletico Madrid, Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea insisted that he still feels that the medium-to-long-term future will be bright for the club despite their disappointing form this season.

“It’s too many years without a trophy or fighting for trophies,” said De Gea.

“Every year, we want to achieve good things, fight for trophies and play for top four and be there and get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals, so we need much more from everyone because this club is too big to be where we are now.

“Of course, we want the best for this club. Myself, I have been here many, many years and I love the club. A difficult season again. I believe, but I don’t know when this club will be back at the top and we will are going to be fighting for big things.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip