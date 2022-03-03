Man United chief delivers update on club’s hunt for new manager

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new permanent manager who can help to propel the club back to the upper echelons of European football, according to the club’s football director John Murtough.

The Red Devils are considering a number of options for their next boss at Old Trafford as they look to bring in a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked at the back-end of last year.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim charge at Old Trafford but the German will move into a consultancy role at the end of the current campaign.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in bringing PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford this summer, while Erik ten Hag is also thought to be among the potential candidates.

The club are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and are in a fight to secure Champions League qualification for next season via a top-four finish.

Red Devils chief Murtough has now admitted that challenging for a top-four finish is simply not enough for a club of United’s stature as he outlined what they are looking for in their next permanent manager.

“We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season,” said Murtough this week.

“I want to reiterate, however, that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.

“We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

Manchester United are currently gearing up for their Premier League derby showdown against Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

And Red Devils playmaker Bruno Fernandes has talked up the importance of getting a positive result on Sunday after the club’s goalless draw with Watford at the weekend.

“If we look at the performance you can say it was good, but not good enough because we didn’t score goals,” said Fernandes after the draw.

“Now is the moment to look forward to the next game and understand the next one [against Manchester City] will be massive for us, for our fans and for what we want to do in the league too.”

