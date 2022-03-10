Mauricio Pochettino would be the perfect appointment as Manchester United’s next manager at the end of the season, according to former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman.

The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a new permanent boss, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick set to move into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

Former Tottenham boss and current PSG manager Pochettino, 50, has long been touted as a potential candidate to take over at Old Trafford, with the likes of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag also having been linked with the job.

Former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid midfielder McManaman believes that Pochettino would suit Manchester United “down to the ground” as the Red Devils look to rebuild following a “shambolic” managerial situation at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for horseracing.net McManaman said: “I think he [Pochettino] would strengthen Manchester United, but anybody would at the moment.

“I don’t mean that disrespectfully. They’re all over the place. They need to appoint ‘a manager’ – and I’m not saying it’s Pochettino – and give them a little bit of strength and a little bit of stability.

“I feel sorry for Rangnick coming in because with this ‘interim appointment’ to the end of the season and then him going upstairs, there are so many uncertainties that they’ve weakened his case as a manager.

“The way it’s been handled has been shambolic. If it was Poch, if it was Erik ten Hag, it would strengthen Manchester United’s case, the way they are. It’s just been a mess, really, and very unbecoming of them. I think they’ll be better regardless.

“Pochettino is a great manager. He’d suit Manchester United down to the ground. And then he could probably aim for Real Madrid later down the line.”

Speaking last week, interim Red Devils boss Rangnick said that he had not held talks with the club’s hierarchy about the appointment of the club’s next manager – although he said he had an “opinion” about who should take charge.

“So far, we’ve not spoken about that [the next Man United manager],” Rangnick said last week.

“Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I’ve been here. I know my opinion but so far we’ve not spoken about that so it’s all I can tell you.”

Manchester United will take on Pochettino’s old side Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

