Manchester United are considering a move to sign Lyon forward Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old forward ahead of a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford.

The story claims that the club “look certain” to make changes to their attacking line-up in the summer, with both Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard out of contract at the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial are all also contemplating their futures at the Old Trafford outfit, according to the same article.

Dembele’s current contract at Lyon is due to expire in the summer of 2023, meaning that he could end up leaving the club on a free transfer next year if he does not agree fresh terms.

The French striker, who joined Lyon from Celtic in 2018, has been in decent form so far this season, scoring nine goals and making three assists in 22 games in all competitions for the club.

The story claims that because of Dembele’s contractual situation at Lyon, he could be available for as little as £25m this summer.

Manchester United are likely to make a number of changes to their squad this summer following the appointment of their next permanent manager.

The Red Devils have not yet named their successor for interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who will move into a consultancy role at the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday night when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Rangnick’s side are looking to put the disappointment of last weekend’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the derby behind them against Spurs, before they turn their attentions to their Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

