Manchester United have shortlisted Carlo Ancelotti as a possible candidate to take over as the club’s permanent manager in the summer, according to reports.

The Times is claiming that the Red Devils have earmarked the Real Madrid head coach as an alternative target to take over at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The story says that although Ancelotti is not viewed as one of the club’s top targets, the Italian is being considered as a potential back-up and “alternative” this summer.

It’s claimed in the same report that, as things stand, Manchester United’s current top three candidates to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the summer are Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique.

However, Ancelotti is also being considered as a possible candidate after the Italian found himself under pressure in Spain, with his Real Madrid side having lost in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Pochettino’s PSG.

Ancelotti has enjoyed two stints in the Premier League in the past, with the Italian having most recently managed Everton. He won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during a two-year spell with Chelsea FC between 2009 and 2011.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently continuing their preparations for their Premier League showdown with derby rivals Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will be hoping that their old foes can do them a favour by claiming a positive result this weekend as the Merseyside outfit look to chase down Pep Guardiola’s men and overhaul the leaders in the race for the title.

United, meanwhile, are looking to reignite their top-four challenge after their goalless draw with Watford last weekend.

