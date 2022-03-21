Paul Merson believes that joining Manchester United would be a “good move” for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The 23-year-old England international has been earning plenty of praise for his fine performances for West Ham United this season and he has been a regular fixture in the Hammers team.

Rice has featured 28 times for the Hammers this season, scoring one goal and making four assists in the Premier League, after having also impressed for England at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

The midfielder’s impressive form has led to the player being linked with a possible move away from West Ham United in the forthcoming transfer window.

Former Arsenal star Merson reckons that a switch to Old Trafford would be a good one for the midfielder – but a lot will depend on whether the Red Devils secure a spot in the Champions League for next season or not.

Speaking in an interview with The Daily Star, Merson said: “Declan Rice should strike while the iron’s hot and leave West Ham this summer.

“He’s taken his game to another level this season and is playing [like] N’Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch.

“I’d be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months.

“Where could he go? Depends what happens at Chelsea and who buys the club. Manchester United would be a good move, but will they get in the Champions League? That’s where Rice wants to play.”

Merson’s comments come after former Spurs and Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham also urged the Red Devils to consider a move to sign Rice in the forthcoming transfer window.

Speaking earlier in the month, Sheringham said that he believes that Rice would be an upgrade on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer.

“It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep Declan Rice,” said Sheringham.

“I spoke to West Ham supporters and said, ‘he is the best midfielder in the world at the moment’. I rate him highly. He’s got everything a central midfielder needs.

“He understands the game, he’s got good pace, he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward.

“He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield – he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that he can get away from midfielders. That’s very unusual to have that in a central midfield position.

“[Declan would be an upgrade on Pogba] because he is the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is a talented boy, but leads with the wrong character.

“He doesn’t inspire people around him, he doesn’t inspire his supporters around him whereas someone like Declan does. You want to roll with him, the way he plays the game.”

