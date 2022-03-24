Paul Pogba delivers honest verdict on his situation at Man United

Paul Pogba has admitted that Manchester United’s season is “dead” and says that his time at Old Trafford has been largely unsatisfying.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford continues to be a source of uncertainty as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

As things stand, Pogba is set to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League last week when they lost 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid, ending their hopes of winning trophy this season and leaving them with just Premier League places to play for.

The Red Devils are facing an uphill task to break back into the top four, with Ralf Rangnick’s men sixth in the table and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal as things stand.

Pogba has now spoken out about his situation at the club and Manchester United’s failings this season.

Speaking in an interview with French outlet Le Figaro, Pogba said: “You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all.

“This year it is dead, we won’t win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies.”

Pogba also hinted that he is growing frustrated by a constantly changing position in the Manchester United team.

He continued: “It’s simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players.

“It’s normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners.

“I get along very well with [France boss Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don’t have an answer.”

Pogba has scored one goal and made nine assists in 16 Premier League games so far this season. He will be hoping to feature when the Red Devils take on Leicester City at home in the Premier League after the international break.

Speaking last month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that Pogba had still not made a decision about his future.

Posting on Twitter in February, Romano said: “Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet – and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July.

“Pogba will take his time – current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend.”

