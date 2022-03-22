Danny Murphy: The two players Man United should offload

Danny Murphy has claimed that it “makes sense” for Manchester United to offload Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Red Devils are set to welcome in a new manager and begin a new era in the summer as they look to transform the club’s stuttering recent fortunes.

Manchester United have not yet named who their next permanent boss will be, but the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag continue to be linked to the Old Trafford job.

The new man in charge at Old Trafford will be responsible for sorting out the club’s squad ahead of next season, with a number of players’ futures currently uncertain.

Midfielder Pogba’s contract is up this summer and as things stand, the France international is set to leave the club on a free transfer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation about Ronaldo’s long-term future at the club as the Red Devils face an uphill battle to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Now, former midfielder Murphy has claimed that Manchester United could do worse than allowing both Ronaldo and Pogba to leave the club this summer as they aim to revamp their squad.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “Something radical needs to change at Manchester United even if it means important players like Cristiano Ronaldo being sold.

“You have to be careful dealing with superstars on big contracts, it’s better to find other takers before you fall out with them.

“But the bigger picture is that United have gone five years without a trophy and need to back a top manager who is there for the long haul, whether it be Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino or someone else.

“Those guys will want to do things their own way and a clear-out makes sense, headed by Paul Pogba and Ronaldo.

“You can’t question Ronaldo’s quality but he’s 37 and, despite his goals, United don’t have balance as a team.

“They rely on Ronaldo’s individual brilliance, which can work in some games, like Tottenham last Saturday, but doesn’t against the best teams in the Premier League and Champions League.

“Manchester City and Liverpool have pushed the bar so high, United need both world-class ability and incredible physical output to compete and the latter isn’t in Ronaldo’s game any more.

“For former glories to return to Old Trafford, United’s players need to press and compete for 60 matches a season in addition to the ability they possess. I can’t see Ronaldo being part of that.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano last month insisted that “nothing” has been agreed regarding Pogba’s future.

Posting on Twitter in February, Romano said: “Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet – and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July.

“Pogba will take his time – current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on 2 April when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford. They will then take on Everton, Norwich and Liverpool FC in the top flight.