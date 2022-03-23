Manchester United are pondering a summer move to sign Richarlison from Everton this summer, according to reports in Brazil.

Goal Brazil, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old attacker’s situation at Goodison Park ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The same story points out that Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a new striker this summer, with veteran forward Edinson Cavani likely to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The article says that the Red Devils have placed Richarlison on their shortlist of potential candidates, and reports that the Brazilian two years left to run on his current deal at Goodison Park.

It’s claimed in the same story that Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Richarlison, and have been tracking him for the best part of two years.

The story also carries quotes from the player himself, in which he refused to be drawn on the speculation about his future.

“Look, I have two more years on my contract here,” Richarlison is quoted as saying in the same article. “It’s hard to talk about leaving, because I have great affection for Everton, I have music, I have everything here.

“It’s very complicated to talk about leaving, I’m not prepared for this moment, but the we never know tomorrow.

“We have to be aware and prepared for everything. Let’s make this season there so that, in the next one, we can see what will happen.”

Much of Manchester United’s summer transfer business is likely to depend on who the Red Devils bring in as their new permanent manager in the summer.

There has not yet been any official announcement by the club, but they are reported to be keeping tabs on PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as two potential candidates.

However, speaking in recent days, former Manchester United star Gary Neville suggested that the club should also be considering Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone as a candidate.

“Diego Simeone should be a candidate, but it’s never been achievable to get him out of Atletico Madrid,” said Neville.

“He is wedded in there, he is tied. But it would be brilliant to see him in the Premier League, you saw on Tuesday night, I’ve seen it many times – I got beaten 2-0 in Valencia by his brilliant Atletico Madrid team that Griezmann was in before he went to Barcelona.

“Fantastic coach, brutal in how he approaches the game, I think in every single way. He’s tough, and Manchester United need a tough manager.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip