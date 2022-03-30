Rio Ferdinand names the one manager he’d love to see take over at Man United

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he would love to see Thomas Tuchel leave Chelsea FC and take over at Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are currently in the midst of a search for a new permanent manager as they look to select the right man to take over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

The likes of Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have been strongly linked with the Old Trafford job, with the Ajax boss said to have been interviewed by the Premier League club in recent days.

However, with the uncertainty currently surrounding Chelsea FC following the British government’s sanctions, former Manchester United star Ferdinand says the Red Devils should make a swoop to bring Tuchel to Old Trafford.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I’m taking Tuchel man, I don’t care.

“If the roles were reversed and Man United were there and had Tuchel as a sitting duck at our football club, we are presuming he’s a sitting duck from the reports we are hearing.

“If that was the case and the roles were reversed, trust me, Roman and the empire would knock down the door. They wouldn’t even knock down the door, they’d run round the side and take him.

“Tuchel would be the one. He’s got the pedigree. He’s shown already that he can come into this league, he’s adapted straight away, he’s won the Champions League, he can galvanise a squad, he can get them playing.

“He can create a culture, create a togetherness. He’s got discipline.”

Whether Tuchel would be willing to leave Stamford Bridge and join one of Chelsea FC’s Premier League rivals remains to be seen, with the Blues still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup this term.

Manchester United are currently facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils find themselves sixth in the table and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners.

They are back in action on Saturday when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League, before games against Everton, Norwich City and Liverpool FC.

