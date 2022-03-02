Rio Ferdinand tells Man United fans to accept ‘reality’ of current situation

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that Manchester United fans must accept the “reality” of the club’s current situation, saying that the Red Devils are simply not ready to challenge for the big trophies.

Manchester United suffered another disappointing result in the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Watford at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have only managed to win two of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in a precarious position in the race for Champions League qualification.

Ralf Rangnick’s men are currently fourth in the table but could be caught by their close rivals if they win their games in hand.

Hopes had been high at Old Trafford at the start of the season following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

But the Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League and currently find themselves 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.

With Manchester United poised to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has admitted that it is going to take some time before the club will be able to challenge for the top honours again.

“The hype of those signings [in the summer] hyped me up, hyped all the United fanbase up,” Ferdinand said on Vibe With Five. “But reality has to come and bite and you’ve got to sit back and say where are we really at?

“United aren’t in a place to win and challenge for trophies, that’s it – the big trophies, Champions League and Premier League.

“I just feel that sometimes you have to accept where you are. Man United have lived off past successes for too long. This isn’t the Man United of 12-15 years ago. Man United historically should be challenging but where they are now, no.”

He continued: ‘I think United have got to write off the next year or two in terms of trophies, minimum – say ‘we’re going to rebuild what we have, get our recruitment right and there is a certain style of play under this new manager that we are going to go with and he is going to have time to get it all right, there is going to be mistakes, a few things that go wrong but we are going to stick with this guy and give him a minimum of two years to work it out’ and see the progress and that development happen.

“It’s going to take that long, and you can’t have that transition and win. It doesn’t happen. Liverpool didn’t do it. How long did it take Klopp to win? You have to take a leaf out of other team’s books.

“Sometimes you’ve got to humble yourself and take stock and say in reality, that is where we are at.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their derby showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League at The Etihad on Sunday.

And Red Devils playmaker Bruno Fernandes has talked up the importance of the game as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

“It’s one of those games where we know what it means for the city, for the fans, for the club and for ourselves,” said Fernandes when looking ahead to the derby showdown. “It’s a game we want to win at all costs.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip