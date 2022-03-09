‘He doesn’t look happy’: Rio Ferdinand makes admission about Man United star

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Marcus Rashford “doesn’t look happy” at Manchester United following his stuttering form this season.

The England international’s future has been called into question in recent days, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano having claimed that the striker is “considering” his situation at the Old Trafford club following his lack of playing time this season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season and he has only started nine games in the top flight this term.

Rashford has also failed to find the net regularly, with the striker having only managed to score five goals in all competitions so far this season – his most recent strike coming against West Ham United back in January.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now spoken out about the suggestions that Rashford is unhappy at Old Trafford.

Although the former centre-half is not sure whether there is much truth to the claims about Rashford’s situation, he admits that the forward does not look at east at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of the suggestions about Rashford’s situation: “That’s thrown me, I’ve got to be honest. If that’s real, I can’t believe it’s real, I’ve got to be honest.

“If it’s real, and let’s take it as it is, you can only talk like that when you’re playing well. You can only talk like that when you’re performing and scoring, and Marcus isn’t doing that right now.

“He hasn’t played well for a while now. He doesn’t look happy at the moment, he doesn’t look happy at United. Tell me if I’m wrong.

“I watch him and he looks like he’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders. I’ve seen it for weeks, he doesn’t look happy.

“The Marcus Rashford that came in, that was United, he had energy, spark, quality, aggression, spark, work ethic.

“Those things aren’t what I’m seeing right now. If he’s brutally honest with himself, he would admit that.

“I don’t know where this information has come from but I hope it’s not from Marcus’ camp because I’d be embarrassed if it had, because he’s not scoring which is his job and hasn’t been decisive.

“The club is in a low ebb and you’re looking at your future. You’ve got to be playing well mate before you talk like that, I’m sorry.

“He used to be electrifying but I don’t see that energy right now. He doesn’t look happy, man.”

Rashford will be hoping to feature when Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Manchester United suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Manchester City in Sunday’s derby clash and former Red Devils star John O’Shea has warned that club must bounce back against Spurs.

“Yeah, they’re huge, huge games,” O’Shea told MUTV while covering Sunday’s game. “I don’t want to say season-defining but it’s getting to that point because if you don’t get the maximum points against Tottenham, it’s really an uphill task to get into that Champions League spot.

“Obviously, the Champions League is huge for the club. Who knows what can happen if you get past Atletico?

“There are two huge games upcoming but let’s deal with Spurs first and if we can negotiate that. Hopefully, we can get a few bodies back for that as well.”

