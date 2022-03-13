Roy Keane claims Man United star looked ‘angry’ during win over Tottenham

Roy Keane has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo looked “angry” during his sparkling performance for Manchester United against Tottenham on Saturday night.

The Portugal international hit a stunning hat-trick at Old Trafford against Spurs to fire Ralf Rangnick’s men to a 3-2 victory and boost their top-four hopes.

His three strikes took his career tally to 807 goals more than any other men’s player in the professional game in history, and lifted the Red Devils into the top four.

Former Manchester United captain Keane claimed that Ronaldo “stepped up to the plate” against the north Londoners and suggested that there was some “anger” behind his performance in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane said: “Ronaldo stepped up to the plate. He looked angry today, a lot of aggression in his play today.

“Whatever’s gone on in the last week, he’s been upset with something but he showed today what we’ve seen over the years. The guy is a genius, he’s brilliant, the goals today were fantastic.

“He brings so much to this team, why people think Ronaldo can’t play every week or he can’t bring value… He was angry today, he did not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench.

“Today we saw him aggressive, angry Ronaldo who is upset because he’s one of the greatest to play the game and he wants to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We saw that today, that aggression and desire to score a goal, particularly with the winner, he wanted it more than anybody else and that’s why the guy deserves huge credit. It was good to see him upset and angry.”

Ronaldo, 37, has now scored 18 goals and made three assists in all competitions for Manchester United since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Red Devils interim boss Rangnick admitted that Ronaldo “made the difference” for his side after the victory against Antonio Conte’s side at Old Trafford.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Rangnick said: “He made the difference today for sure.

“But not only the three goals he scored, also his work rate against the ball when Tottenham was in possession was so far the best performance.

“Let’s just hope that he stays fully fit for the rest of the season and we see further games like this one from the whole team and also from Cristiano.”

Ronaldo will be expecting to be involved when Manchester United host Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

