Teddy Sheringham believes that Manchester United should consider a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United because the England international would be an upgrade on Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford continues to be a source of uncertainty, with the France international out of contract in the summer and potentially set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Despite his contractual status, Pogba has featured regularly for the Red Devils since making his comeback from injury back in February.

The midfielder has scored one goal and made nine assists in 15 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season.

Rice, meanwhile, continues to draw praise for his fine performances for West Ham United, with the England international having scored one goal and made four assists in 26 Premier League games for the Hammers so far this season.

Now, former England star Sheringham has stated his belief that Rice would be a great signing for Manchester United because he would be an upgrade on Pogba in their team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sheringham said: “It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep Declan Rice.

“I spoke to West Ham supporters and said, ‘he is the best midfielder in the world at the moment’. I rate him highly. He’s got everything a central midfielder needs.

“He understands the game, he’s got good pace, he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward.

“He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield – he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that he can get away from midfielders. That’s very unusual to have that in a central midfield position.

“[Declan would be an upgrade on Pogba] because he is the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is a talented boy, but leads with the wrong character.

“He doesn’t inspire people around him, he doesn’t inspire his supporters around him whereas someone like Declan does. You want to roll with him, the way he plays the game.”

Pogba will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur in a crunch clash at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are looking to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season in the wake of their demoralising 4-1 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad last weekend.

