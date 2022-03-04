Wes Brown has lavished praise on the “absolutely brilliant” Anthony Elanga following the youngster’s impressive performances for Manchester United in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has found himself as a regular fixture in the Manchester United team in recent weeks and he has scored two goals in his last three outings for Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Elanga netted the all-important equaliser for Manchester United with his first Champions League goal in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last month after having also scored in the 4-2 Premier League win over Leeds United before that.

The Swedish attacker has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season but he has only made six starts so far and will be hoping to feature more regularly between now and the end of the campaign.

Now, former Manchester United defender Brown has heaped praise on Elanga for the way he has been performing for the club in recent weeks.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Brown said: “Anthony Elanga has been absolutely brilliant.

“It’s just the energy he brings – he starts it from the front, he tries to run in behind, he’s a player we need at the moment.

“He puts pressure on defenders and he has scored some good goals for us as well. As a young player, you want him to do all the best because you know how hard it can be, and he has definitely been a spark for us. He is somebody that we need at the moment.”

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic was quick to praise Elanga following his fine performance against Atletico Madrid last month.

“For a very young player to come here and score against Atletico Madrid he will remember this moment forever for sure and he deserved that,” Matic said after the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash.

“He’s working very hard, he’s a very, very nice kid I have to say – very polite, respectful and I think he’s the future of our club.”

