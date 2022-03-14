Gary Neville predicts whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Man United next season

Gary Neville has questioned whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Manchester United next season.

The Portugal international scored a brilliant hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday evening to help them to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season to move level in the goal-scoring charts with Liverpool FC duo Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

The 37-year-old’s current contract at Manchester United isn’t set to expire until the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

But Ronaldo’s future at the 20-time English champions has been a source of speculation in recent months considering the uncertain managerial situation at Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the Manchester United interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal last year but the German coach is set to step aside at the end of the season.

Asked whether Ronaldo would stay at Manchester United beyond the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Neville said that he believes the decision rests with the Portugal international.

“There is this looming decision at the end of the season, that I know everyone thinks is coming,” Neville told Sky Sports. “Is Ronaldo going to be at Manchester United next season? Should United keep him.

“It’s not in their gift, Ronaldo will be making that decision, he has another year left on his contract, it is whether he wants to be here and whether this is a project he believes in.”

Ronaldo has scored 25 per cent of Manchester United’s 48 goals in the current Premier League season.

The former Real Madrid forward has also netted six goals in six appearances in the Champions League.

Ronaldo became Fifa’s all-time record goal-scorer on Saturday evening after he netted his 806th career goal.

Manchester United will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital last month.

