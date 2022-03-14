Gary Neville sends blunt Man United transfer warning to Marcus Rashford

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United and Marcus Rashford to “sort it out” with regards to the England international’s future at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old’s future at Manchester United appears to be up in the air considering Rashford has under 18 months left to run on his current deal at the 20-time English champions.

The Manchester United academy graduate has struggled under interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick following a challenging season for both the club and the player.

Rashford has returned four goals and two assists in 19 appearances in the Premier League, which is eight goals fewer than 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England international was substituted in the 68th minute of Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening as Anthony Elanga replaced the out-of-form forward.

Former Manchester United defender Neville took to Twitter to give his verdict on Rashford’s current situation at Old Trafford, issuing a blunt warning for the Red Devils striker.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “Rashford:

“1. A failure for United’s football department if he leaves. 2. A very poor look for MR if he can’t get his form right to break into this team. 3. MR/Team would be naive if they think his off-pitch voice will carry without the MU badge

“Lose/Lose if he goes. Sort it out!”

Rashford broke into the Manchester United team under Louis van Gaal and scored twice in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in his Premier League debut in February 2016.

The English striker finished with eight goals in 18 games in all competitions in the 2015-16 season before Jose Mourinho replaced Van Gaal in June 2016.

Rashford has scored 93 times in 296 games in all competitions in his career so far.

The England international will be hoping to feature against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip