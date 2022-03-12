Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 4-1 loss to Manchester City in last weekend’s derby clash at The Etihad.

That result means that Ralf Rangnick’s men have now only won two of their last five games in the Premier League and it left them outside of the Champions League qualification spots.

Tottenham, meanwhile, come into this game on back-to-back wins in the top flight, the most recent of which was a 5-0 thrashing of Everton in north London on Monday night.

Recent history doesn’t make great reading for Spurs heading into this game – the Lilywhites have lost 37 Premier League games to Manchester United, with no side having beaten them more often in the top flight.

Spurs, though, appear to be finding some form under new boss Antonio Conte and have won four of their last six Premier League away games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his return to the team after an injury lay-off, and the Portugal star has netted four goals and made three assists in his last five Premier League appearances against Spurs.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen feels that the Red Devils will edge Saturday’s game to boost their top-four hopes.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is the start of a huge week for United, with the second leg against Atletico Madrid coming on Tuesday.

“The performance in the second half against City was nowhere near good enough, but there were some positives in the first. Jadon Sancho took his goal brilliantly and looks like he’s beginning to settle in this side.

“Spurs are such a hard side to predict under Conte. I didn’t see that 5-0 win over Everton coming, but some of Spurs’ play was superb, even if Everton did make it easy for them.

“The one massive positive of late though, is Harry Kane’s form. He’s been brilliant, both in terms of scoring and creating chances. Kane is such a complete striker and it’s great to see him get back to his best.

“Man United desperately need to win this. I can’t see much in this one, but I think United will edge it. 2-1.”

