Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man United v Tottenham Hotspur

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to further dent Manchester United’s hopes of securing a top-four finish by claiming a 2-1 victory in Saturday evening’s clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United head into the game on the back of their disappointing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in last weekend’s derby clash at The Etihad, after having dropped out of the top four in the table.

As things stand, Manchester United are fifth and a point behind Arsenal, having played three games fewer than the north London side.

Tottenham have played two games less than the Red Devils and would move above them if they win their games in hand over them. Spurs would also leapfrog the Red Devils if they win Saturday’s showdown at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Spurs, meanwhile, have won three of their last five as they look to hoist themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson has now explained why he thinks Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side will be victorious at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United were decent in the first half at Etihad Stadium on Sunday because they carried a threat but what we saw from them after that was basically a capitulation.

“It was back to their own pattern of one good half and one bad half and that second half was arguably their worst of the season.

“United just cannot shake that inconsistency off and that tells me loads about the mentality of their players. They were not just outplayed by Manchester City after the break, they lost any competitive edge that they had.

“This Tottenham team are not exactly renowned for performing every week either, so I am a little bit wary of backing them to go to Old Trafford and win.

“We know Spurs can be flaky but the form that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in at the moment makes me think they will cause United all sorts of problems, if they get any sort of supply.”

After Saturday’s game, Manchester United will switch their focus to the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

