Raphael Varane issues warning ahead of Man United v Tottenham

Raphael Varane has warned that he and his Manchester United team-mates will have to be at their best if they want to stop Harry Kane and his Tottenham team on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome Spurs to Old Trafford on Saturday evening in what is a crunch clash in the race for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United start the weekend in fifth place in the table and two points ahead of Spurs, but the north London side have played two games fewer than Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Kane, 28, has been in excellent form for Antonio Conte’s Spurs side in recent games, and has scored five goals in his last five outings in the Premier League for the north Londoners.

In total, the England international has scored 18 goals and made three assists in all competitions for Spurs so far this season.

Varane is fully aware of the threat posed by Kane as the Red Devils prepare for Saturday’s crunch showdown at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website in the lead-up to the game, Varane said of Kane: “He’s in good form. He’s a very good player.

“I like to be playing against the best players in the world and in the Premier League there is a lot of very good strikers.

“Every game is a challenge and we have to be ready for this. Against this kind of player you have to be ready and focused in every moment.

“We can’t leave a lot of space because they are very good. We have to be ready.”

Varane also went on to reveal that he is feeling close to back to his best after putting some of his recent injury struggles behind him.

He added: “Yeah, I’m OK. I’m training normally. I feel better and I’m ready to help the team and to look forward.”

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic echoed Varane’s thoughts ahead of the game, saying: “We know it’s going to be very hard, especially because the last match they played some good football, they won 5-0 against Everton. It’s going to be very interesting and I’m sure we’ll be ready.”

