‘Too strong’: Michael Owen predicts Man City v Man United

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to complete the league double over Manchester United in the derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens returned to winning ways last weekend thanks to a 1-0 win against Frank Lampard’s Everton team after Phil Foden’s second-half winner at Goodison Park.

Manchester City have won 15 of their last 17 games in the Premier League to establish a lead ahead of Liverpool FC in the Premier League title race.

However, Pep Guardiola has lost four times against Manchester United at The Etihad, more times than against any other top-flight opponent since taking over the reins of the Citizens.

Manchester United could be slowly turning a corner under Ralf Rangnick following an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to kick-start their top-four challenge.

The Red Devils have drawn three of their last six Premier League games to collect 12 points from a possible 18.

Although Manchester United have underwhelmed in the English top flight this season, the Red Devils have the fourth-best away record in the Premier League table.

But ex-Red Devils striker Owen believes Manchester City will avoid a fifth defeat by Manchester United at The Etihad under Guardiola on Sunday.

“City weren’t at their best against Everton, but they did what champions do, and that was to win the game,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I’ve got to talk about Grealish’s goal against Peterborough in the FA Cup. I’m not sure what was better, the pass from Foden or the first touch from Grealish. Absolutely superb.

“This is a huge few weeks for United, they’ve got some tough games on the way. They’ve had a habit in recent seasons of getting positive results at the Etihad, but I can’t see it this season.

“City will be too strong, too focused for United here and they’ll control this game. United will score, but City will win 3-1.”

Manchester City are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

The 20-time English champions are looking to win their fourth successive fixture at The Etihad in all competitions.

