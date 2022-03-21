Miami Open 2022 overview: Can Swiatek and Fritz join elite by claiming the ‘Sunshine Double’?
Only the new Indian Wells champions can win the Double, but Medvedev could reclaim No1; Former champions Djokovic, Barty, Federer absent; previous champs Murray, Azarenka, Stephens present
It is recognised as one of the biggest challenges in the tennis calendar, the March double header known as the ‘Sunshine Double’. No sooner is the Indian Wells jamboree in the desert of California done than the Miami carnival in sultry Florida on the opposite coast of the United States takes over.
The draws are just as big, the competition just as fierce, the prize pots just as eye-watering—a cool $1.23 million and 1000 points for each of the singles champions.
Both singles draws comprise 96 players and 32 seeds—all of whom enjoy opening-round byes. And that means that the remaining 64 have to win seven matches if they are to lift the trophy.
Last year, of course, the two tournaments were played six months apart. Both were abandoned in 2020 amid the arrival of the Covid pandemic, and last year, Miami went ahead in its usual slot—though with heavily limited fans. But Indian Wells postponed to October, becoming the last outdoor hard-court Masters/1000 of the year instead of the first.
But now the sunshine siblings are back to their packed March places for the first time since 2019, though there are still some restrictions to the USA for unvaccinated visitors.
Yet even with byes in the opening rounds, winning the ‘Sunshine Double’ is an almighty task, as evidenced by the stature of the few players who have achieved it.
Among active players are only Novak Djokovic (a record four times), Roger Federer (three times), and Victoria Azarenka (twice), and the only players who can add their names this year are the new world No2 Iga Swiatek, and the new No13 Taylor Fritz, both first-time champions at Indian Wells yesterday.
Notable absentees
Indeed the two most successful Miami champions in recent history, Djokovic and Federer, have been absent from both tournaments, the former due to those USA restrictions, the latter with continuing recovery from repeated knee surgery.
The third in the great men’s triumvirate, and new world No3 Rafael Nadal, opted out od Miami to allow some recovery from his extraordinary 20-match-winning streak since the start of the year, a streak that ended in the Indian Wells final with a painful shoulder/chest.
The No1 on the women’s side, Ash Barty, also withdrew from both Indian Wells and Miami, a particular blow in the latter case because the Australian champion was the back-to-back and defending Miami champion.
This week’s No4 Barbora Krejcikova also withdrew from both events with a wrist injury. Meanwhile, Miami’s most prolific winner and favourite daughter, Serena Williams, has not played anywhere since her enforced retirement with injury at Wimbledon last year.
So who top the seeds?
Daniil Medvedev’s brief residency at No1 came to an end sooner than expected considering Djokovic was not in Indian Wells. The Russian needed only to reach the fourth round but fell short, the third round.
The Australian Open runner-up has yet to win a title since claiming his 13th at last year’s US Open. However, once again, he only needs to reach the quarters in Miami to overtake Djokovic at No1. His best result in the Florida draw was just that, last year.
On the women’s side, despite her slip in the ranks to No5 after Indian Wells, is Aryna Sabalenka, who made her third opening exit of the year in Indian Wells.
Both top seeds, it should be added, are playing with more weight on their shoulders than just their place atop the draws.
Russia, Belarus and Ukraine events
Following the invasion of Ukraine almost a month ago, Russian and Belarusian players are not permitted to play under their nation’s name or flag—and that applies to several significant participants in Miami.
In the spotlight are no fewer than four Russian men among the seeds, topped by Medvedev but also including one of the most successful men this season, No7-ranked Andrey Rublev. Since reaching the Rotterdam semis, Rublev won back-to-back titles in Marseille—where he was also doubles champion—and Dubai, and made the semis in Indian Wells.
Other seeds include Sydney champion Aslan Karatsev, ranked 32, and Adelaide runner-up, Karen Khachanov, ranked 25.
On the women’s side, Belarusian Sabalenka is joined by former champion and compatriot Azarenka, ranked No16. Both have made significant anti-war comments, but the stresses surely remain high.
Other seeds from Russia include 23-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 29-ranked Daria Kasatkina, and 30-ranked Liudmila Samsonov.
Women’s draw facts and figures
2022 WTA winners on outdoor hard courts
Adelaide 500: Ash Barty
Melbourne Summer Set 1: Simona Halep
Melbourne Summer Set 2: Amanda Anisimova
Sydney: Paula Badosa
Adelaide 250: Madison Keys
Australian Open: Ash Barty
Dubai: Jelena Ostapenko
Doha: Iga Swiatek
Guadalajara: Sloane Stephens
Monterrey: Leylah Fernandez
Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek
Former champions in draw
Victoria Azarenka [3], Sloane Stephens (1)
Absentees from 32 seeds
No1 Ash Barty, No4 Barbora Krejcikova, No14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No34 Camila Osorio
Also withdrawn: Bianca Andreescu, Jaqueline Cristian, Varvara Gracheva, Rebecca Peterson, Andrea Petkovic
Potential quarter-finals if seedings hold
First quarter
Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova
Also here, Emma Raducanu, Elina Svitolina, Simona Halep
Second quarter
Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur
Also here, Danielle Collins, Angelique Kerber, Leylah Fernandez, Naomi Osaka (unseeded)
Third quarter
Paula Badosa vs Maria Sakkari
Also here, Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens (unseeded), Sofia Kenin (unseeded)
Fourth quarter
Iga Swiatek vs Garbiñe Muguruza
Also here, Jelena Ostapenko, Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova, Kudermetova, Clara Tauson (unseeded)
Men’s draw facts and figures
2022 winners on outdoor hard courts
ATP Cup: Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov
Adelaide 1: Gael Monfils
Melbourne Summer Set: Rafael Nadal
Sydney Classic: Aslan Karatsev
Adelaide 2: Thanasi Kokkinakis
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal
Pune: Joao Sousa
Doha: Roberto Bautista Agut
Delray Beach: Cameron Norrie
Dubai: Andrey Rublev
Acapulco: Rafael Nadal
Indian Wells: Taylor Fritz
Former champions in draw
Hubert Hurkacz (1), John Isner (1), Andy Murray (2)
Absentees from 32 seeds
No1 Novak Djokovic, No3 Rafael Nadal, No26 Roger Federer
Also withdrawn: Pablo Andujar, Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori, James Duckworth, Alex Molcan, Ilya Ivashka, Filip Krajinovic
Potential quarter-finals if seedings hold
First quarter
Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz
Also here, Denis Shapovalov, Roberto Bautista Agut, Andy Murray (unseeded), Jenson Brooksby (unseeded)
Second quarter
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Also here, Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz, Marin Cilic, Alex de Minaur, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (unseeded)
Third quarter
Andrey Rublev vs Matteo Berrettini
Also here, Jannik Sinner, Reilly Opelka Gael Monfils, Nick Kyrgios (unseeded)
Fourth quarter
Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev
Also here, Grigor Dimitrov, Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie, John Isner