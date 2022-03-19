Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Middlesbrough v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson has admitted that he would be “shocked” if Chelsea FC did not beat Middlesbrough in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final clash.

The Blues are preparing to travel to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday evening as they look to seal their progress through to the last four of the competition.

Chelsea FC head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a victory over Lille in midweek.

Thomas Tuchel’s men managed to put their off-field issues to one side as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Lille thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta on Wednesday night.

The south west Londoners now turn their attentions towards their crunch clash against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup this weekend as they look to make progress in the cup competition.

Middlesbrough are currently in seventh place in the Championship as they chase qualification for the Premier League via a play-off spot.

But former Arsenal and England star Merson feels that Chelsea FC will simply have too much for Boro on this occasion and he is tipping the Blues to seal a 3-1 away win.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I’d be shocked if Chelsea don’t win this.

“Boro will make it hard for them like they did against Tottenham, but the Blues are spoilt for choice as their squad is so, so big.

“I told everybody about Kai Havertz earlier this season – what a player he’s turning out to be!

“It took him a bit of time as he struggled with Covid at the start, but now we’re beginning to see the player who absolutely ripped it up in Germany. The goal he scored against Newcastle United, in my opinion, is undoubtedly one of the goals of the 2021-22 Premier League season so far.”

Chelsea FC will take on Brentford, Southampton, Leeds United and Arsenal in their next four Premier League games after Saturday’s cup clash.

