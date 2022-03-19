Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Middlesbrough v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory away to Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

The Blues are looking to reach the final at Wembley again this year after having lost to Leicester City in the showpiece at Wembley last season.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have been performing well on the pitch despite the off-field issues that have been affecting the club in recent days.

Chelsea FC sealed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with victory over Lille in midweek and they have won their last five games in the Premier League. Indeed, the south west London side have 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Middlesbrough have not beaten Chelsea FC since 2006, when they sealed a 2-1 home win over the Blues in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that the favourites are likely to progress to the last four with a relatively straightforward victory on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I’m looking forward to this one, the atmosphere at the Riverside should be brilliant.

“Middlesbrough have done so well to get this far, but I think Chelsea will be a step too far.

“Chelsea are so strong in cup competitions, and they could well go on and win this. I’m going for a 2-0 win.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on 2 April when they host Brentford at Stamford Bridge. After that, Tuchel will prepare his side for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on 6 April.

