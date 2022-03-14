Mikel Arteta makes admission about Arsenal’s summer transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he would be easier for Arsenal to attract top players to the club this summer if they can offer Champions League football.

The north London side are currently locked in a battle to secure a top-four finish this season as Arteta looks to steer them back into Europe’s elite club competition.

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since Arsene Wenger departed the club, with the Gunners last having managed the feat back in 2016.

However, Arteta’s side look to be in a good position to secure a top-four finish this season, with the club not having had to feature in any European competitions this term.

Arteta was asked about Arsenal’s summer transfer plans ahead of the club’s clash with Leicester City on Sunday, and Arteta admitted that being able to offer Champions League football would affect their spending plans.

Asked about the club’s summer transfer targets and whether they’re influenced by where the club finish in the table, Arteta replied: “There are two things: the amount of games that you have to play and the amount of players you need in the squad.

“The players you are losing or retaining in that squad, and then the [players] that are available, which playing in the European competitions changes a lot.”

The north London side were busy in the summer transfer window, spending big on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Those three summer signings in particular have impressed this season as the Gunners look to be finding their rhythm under Arteta.

Despite the importance of finishing in the top four, Arteta insisted that he is not getting too carried away by Arsenal’s league position.

“I don’t see it [the top-four race] because I want to focus on the game ahead and how we prepare well and the team is with the right mindset to transmit that,” Arteta added.

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Liverpool FC to The Emirates on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

After that, the north Londoners will travel to Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime before clashes against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.

