Erik ten Hag would be “very keen” to discuss the possibility of taking over at Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Ajax boss has been “sounded out” by the Red Devils through intermediaries as they consider him as a potential candidate to take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The story claims that there has not yet been any official contact between Manchester United and Ajax, but the 52-year-old would be open to holding talks with the Red Devils about the managerial position if they did make an approach.

Ten Hag’s current contract at Ajax is due to expire at the end of next season, and his side are currently two points clear at the top of the Dutch league table.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new permanent boss as they prepare for Rangnick to leave his role as interim manager and move into a consultancy position at the end of the season.

The same story claims that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains as Manchester United’s “first choice” for the manager’s job, with Ten Hag now seen as the second option.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their crunch clash with Pochettino’s old side Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday night as they look to get their top-four bid back on track.

The Red Devils dropped out of the top four last weekend after suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City at The Etihad.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has talked up the importance of Saturday’s clash as the Red Devils eye a top-four finish.

“For us, every game is a final until the end of the season,” Matic said.

“We have to win almost every game to secure the Champions League place, so I’m sure that we’ll be mentally ready and physically, I’m sure we’ll do everything to win [on Saturday].”

