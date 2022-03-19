Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Nottingham Forest v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to cruise into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Merseyside outfit have been in stunning form in recent weeks and head into Sunday’s clash on the back of their 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

That win lifted Jurgen Klopp’s men to within just one point of leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title, with the two sides now level on games played and Liverpool FC enjoying a superior goal difference.

The Reds, who lifted the League Cup trophy last month, will now turn their focus to the FA Cup and their attempt to make it through to the last four of the competition.

Nottingham Forest, who are currently eighth in the Championship table, have already knocked two Premier League teams out of the FA Cup this season.

Forest overcame Arsenal at the turn of the year in the third round, and then knocked out Leicester City in the fourth round.

However, despite Forest’s good run in the cup this year, former Arsenal and England star Merson is backing Liverpool FC to progress at their expense on Sunday evening.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Forest are doing really well at the moment, but Liverpool will have miles too much for them.

“If there aren’t any upsets, the FA Cup semi-finals could feature Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool – how mind-blowing is that?

“Arsenal couldn’t have played much better against Liverpool in the first half, but they never looked like scoring except for that [Martin] Odegaard chance that came from a Thiago Alcantara backpass.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, were nowhere close to their best but turned it on in the second half and won 2-0 – that just goes to show what a good team they are.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere at Forest, but I think Liverpool will win this one comfortably.”

Liverpool FC will take on Watford, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games.

