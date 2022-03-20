Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Nottingham Forest v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to coast into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Merseyside outfit have been in excellent form in recent weeks and their impressive run in the Premier League has reignited the title race with Manchester City.

The Reds’ impressive winning run in the Premier League – which includes Wednesday’s 2-0 victory at Arsenal – has left them just a point behind the Citizens with nine games left to play this season.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have been in great form in the FA Cup this season, having already knocked out the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City to progress to the last eight.

This is the first time that Liverpool FC have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals under Jurgen Klopp and the Reds will be looking to progress and keep alive their hopes of winning a quadruple of trophies this season.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they head to the City Ground on Sunday evening.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: :It’s great to see Forest in the latter stages, it’s been a great run for them.

“They’ve given teams problems at the City Ground, but Liverpool are looking too strong at the moment. I can’t think of a more form team in Europe than Liverpool.

“After that League Cup win, Klopp will be targeting another trip to Wembley. I’m predicting a 3-1 Liverpool win.”

Liverpool FC were pitted against Portuguese side Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals in Friday’s draw. The Reds will travel for the away leg in Portugal on 5 April, before the return clash at Anfield on 13 April.

Before those games though, the Reds have a home Premier League clash against Watford on 2 April.

