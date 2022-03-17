Paul Scholes names the two manager’s he’d shortlist for Man United job

Paul Scholes has named Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte as the ideal candidates to take over as the next Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a new permanent boss as Ralf Rangnick prepares to step aside at the end of the season.

Rangnick was brought in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a temporary basis at the end of last year but the Red Devils are now looking to find the right permanent manager to take over.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have been touted as possible candidates for the job, but former Manchester United midfielder Scholes feels that the Red Devils would be better off going for either Chelsea FC boss Tuchel or Tottenham head coach Conte in the summer.

Speaking on BT Sport on Tuesday night, Scholes said: “I would have gone for Conte or Tuchel now.

“Possibly it looks like he [Tuchel] might be available at the end of the year. Those two are top class elite coaches who I think strike fear into players and win which is the most important thing.

“United with either one of those coaches would be a much better squad.

“OK, they need additions. But I hate it when people say they need four or five players or need to spend £200m or whatever it is.

“There is a group of players here that I think can be made a lot better by top quality elite coaches.”

Rangnick’s Manchester United side crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after they suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid, resulting in a 2-1 aggregate loss in the last 16.

Renan Lodi’s header in the 41st minute ended up being all that separated the two teams at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick said: “We started the game exactly the way that we wanted to play it, energetically.

“From the very first minute, we were in control of the game. We could have scored an early goal, when we hit the crossbar and there were two or three other good moments in the first half.

“But, unfortunately, we were not able to convert that energy into one or two goals in the first half, which would have been highly important, to score the first goal ourselves.

“And then we conceded that one transitional moment shortly before half-time and this didn’t make our life any easier.”

Manchester United are not back in action until 2 April, when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip