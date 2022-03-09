Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Real Madrid v PSG

Michael Owen is backing Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to head to extra-time in their Champions League clash in Spain on Wednesday night.

The Spanish side head into the game having fallen behind in the first leg following PSG’s 1-0 victory in the opening fixture last month.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game in the French capital when he netted deep into second-half stoppage time to hand the Ligue 1 side the advantage heading into the return leg.

Real Madrid will now be hoping to make home advantage count as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Both of these sides are currently leading the way in their domestic league tables as they aim to finish the campaign as champions.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is confident that the home side will be able to overturn the deficit and lead 2-1 on the night – but, with the away goals rule having been scrapped this season, that means the tie would go to extra-time and possibly penalties.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I can’t wait for this one. The first leg may not have had many goals, but some of the quality on show was superb.

“Mbappe took his goal brilliantly, but I’m expecting a Real response here. They’ve historically been so good at home on these big Champions League nights, and I think they’ll win.

“This looks like a tie that could go all the way, so I’m going for 2-1 Real Madrid, and this tie to go to extra-time!”

Real Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage of the 2017-18 Champions League en route to winning the competition for the third year running, although the French club had come out on top in the two previous knockout ties between the clubs.

The Spanish side have won only seven of their last 15 home European games (D3 L5) although they have been victorious in six of the most recent eight (D1 L1).

