Rio Ferdinand reacts as Liverpool FC lose to Inter Milan but qualify

Rio Ferdinand claimed that Inter Milan played the “best football” of the two teams over the two legs after Liverpool FC progressed through to the Champions League quarter-finals despite a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC headed into the game looking to seal their spot in the last eight after their 2-0 victory at the San Siro in the first leg last month.

However, after a goalless first half at Anfield, Inter Milan took the lead on the night thanks to Lautaro Martinez’s sensational strike into the top corner in the 61st minute.

Inter Milan’s task was made all the more difficult moments later when Alexis Sanchez was sent off for a second bookable offence two minutes after Lautaro’s goal.

Liverpool FC enjoyed the bulk of the possession and Mo Salah hit the post twice for the Merseyside outfit but were unable to conjure an equaliser as they ended up progressing through with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand felt that Inter Milan edged the tie over the two legs in terms of the football played.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “I think Sanchez’s sending off really ended all their [Inter Milan’s] hopes. They’d done fabulously well to get back into the game.

“I think over the two legs they played the best football. They haven’t had the cutting edge, that’s what was lacking.”

Reflecting on Liverpool FC’s display, Ferdinand added: “What’s a bonus for them is that they’ve lost the game but they’re not out of the tournament. They’re still in the hat for the next round. That’s a positive to take from it.

“I thought Liverpool would go through anyway but in much more comfortable fashion than tonight.”

Meanwhile, Reds star Salah remained philosophical despite the defeat at Anfield.

“A difficult team, in the away game we managed to win and the most important thing is we qualified,” Salah told BT Sport.

“I hit the post twice, it’s OK, maybe in the next game I will score three. We lost the game and maybe that will give us a push and it’s a good game to learn from.

“Everyone wants to win the Champions League and the Premier League and we will fight for both so let’s see.”

Liverpool FC are back in action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.